Our Voices Matter
To the Editor:
I have heard it said recently and often that our voices matter, and we should vote. No one should disagree.
I will vote Republican because as a Party they care about people, their rights, lives, and liberty, whereas the Democrat and Progressive Parties care about power, control and dictating how we conduct all aspects of our lives.
I propose that you vote for Donald Trump for president, reject the movement toward Socialism led by leftist politicians such as Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. Even our Congressman Peter Welch who wishes to do away with the Electoral College system of choosing a president and vice-president, thus disenfranchising a small state like Vermont, and making our vote worthless instead of mattering. It is time for a change, and I hope you agree.
