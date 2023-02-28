I have been a resident and voter in the town of Dalton, New Hampshire for over 40 years. On the evening of Feb. 2, 2023, I attended a public hearing at the municipal building in which we, the citizens of Dalton, had an opportunity to express our feelings on an warrant article which seeks to abolish the current planning board.
I was one of many citizens who expressed concern that this warrant article to abolish the planning board takes the wrong approach. Instead, I suggested that the members of the planning board be elected by us, the voters, rather than appointed by the Select Board. It is the democratic way for us to make decisions and changes that can have long reaching effects on our way of life in Dalton. If planning board members are elected by us, we have an electoral process to remove any member if we feel their performance does not meet our expectations. When their term expires, we can vote to replace them with someone we feel can better serve the town.
I must confess that I have not been an active participant in the governance of our town during my years in Dalton, but something about this warrant article to abolish the planning board did not sit well with me. Along with other Dalton citizens, I obtained signatures on a petition to place an article on the town warrant to have the planning board members elected rather than appointed. This effort was successful. To my fellow voters in the town of Dalton, I ask you to please vote NO on the article to abolish the current planning board and YES on the article to have the members of our planning board elected by us, the registered voters in Dalton, N. H.
