Our Wonderful Town Of St. Johnsbury
To the Editor:
St. Johnsbury is a wonderful place!
This morning I enjoyed the wonderful people of our town. A visit to an extremely talented hearing doctor and his delightful staff…post office with good banter about the remote control toy crane I bought for my great-grandson but which is really for me… a purchase at the drug store where the cashier went out-of-her way to scotch tape an old battery to the new so I would have it for reference…coffee with good friends and conversation and finally a purchase at our local market where the cashier gave me a big hug to celebrate our mutual appreciation for an affectionate hug.
I truly appreciate our wonderful town…I hope you do too!
