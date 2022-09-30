On page B6 of the 9/21/22 edition of The Caledonian-Record there was an article titled, “Our World is in Peril: As UN, leaders push for solutions.” After mentioning the effect that coronavirus has had on this annual meeting the previous two years this article goes on to state, “We are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction,” Secretary General Anthony Guterres said, adding that “our world is in peril-and paralyzed.” He and others pointed to conflicts ranging from Russia’s six-month-old war in Ukraine to the decades-long dispute between Israel and the Palestinians. Speakers worried about a changing climate, spiking fuel prices, food shortages, economic equality, migration, disinformation, discrimination, hate speech, public health and more.
Much of what we are now seeing on the world scene was prophesied to occur. I encourage the readers of this letter to look up in the Bible Matthew chapter 24 verses 1-14, Luke chapter 21 verses 25 and 26, Second Timothy chapter 3 verses 1.5 and lastly Revelation chapter 6 verse 6. Of interest to me is that Matthew chapter 24 verse 7 mentions nation rising against nation and kingdom against kingdom. The greek word translated as nation is ethnos. It is the word of ethnicity. Britannica.com defines ethnicity this way, “Ethnicity refers to the identification of a group based on a perceived cultural distinctiveness that makes the group into a “people.” The greek word translated as kingdom is basileia. Basileia per Strong’s Greek Concordance means kingdom, sovereignty, royal power, or what we may typically think of as countries. Essentially what is prophesied are ethnic groups rising up against ethnic groups and countries rising up against other countries.
While the Bible has prophesied a time of trouble for people and for the earth it has also prophesied a wonderful, wonderful future. Rejoice in this hope and do not tire in trying to make this world a better place each day. “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap. If we do not give up.” Galatians 6:9
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
