Out of Staters
To the Editor:
This letter appeared in the 3/26/21 edition of the Caledonian. If what Mr. King says is true, I completely agree.
I also will add that since this pandemic started and got itself well entrenched as a great part of our lives that I have a problem with people from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, to name a few, coming up and spending weekends . This has been happening for over a year.
The state of Vermont stated a long time ago that when they enter the state that they must quarantine for 14 days. That has been happening, like pigs fly. The state wasted a great deal of money putting up signs on Vermont exists to state the quarantine mandate and what good did they do.( NOTHING). If the states passes such a mandate they should attempt to enforce it. The saying goes “ if you can talk the talk you should walk the walk”.
Thank you,
Ray Wells
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.