Outcry Ignored by Superintendent and Board Chair”

To the Editor:

To say that we are disappointed in our CCSU school board after Thursday night’s meeting would be a complete understatement!

A couple of the school board members tried to get board chair, Heather Gonyaw, to allow public comment before item 4, ratifying the vote to revise the previously warned budget. This vote needed to be taken again because the previous meeting was conducted in violation of Open Meeting Law. The board chair denied the request to allow public comment stating it was not an appropriate time for that. The vote was taken with one board member standing up for the Waterford community she represents by voting “No.”

When it then came time for public comment, the board chair went thru the list of people one by one who signed up to speak. She gave them their turn to speak, but she did NOT allow anyone to answer the questions asked. She moved right on to the next person in line to speak. The board chair gave absolutely no respect to the amount of outcry the board has received over the last month from this community on the egregious decision to cut the 2nd grade and its teacher. When pushed to answer the questions the superintendent and chair got visibly annoyed and short with the community members. At this point the chair made a blunt, and what we feel was a disrespectful reply saying the decision is final and the community’s input does not matter.

