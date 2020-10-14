Outside Skating Rink
To the Editor:
With the Fenton Chester arena in doubt of opening, why doesn’t Lyndonville have an outside skating rink at the corner in Powers Park. Ice skating is a winter sport that seems to be left out. It would keep people active and in the fresh air. It’s always better in the sun. Maybe The White Market could round up and help with any costs.
Frances McChesney
Sheffield, Vt.
