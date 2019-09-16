Override the HB183 Veto
To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor sought to blame high electric rates on supporting biomass and said that manufacturers are leaving, or considering leaving, the state due to high electric rates. Retaining New Hampshire jobs and business is important and that is why I support our biomass power plant industry, and the over 900 jobs involved in that industry. It is also why I support the override of the HB 183 veto.
What the author neglected to say is the fact that many costs affect our electric rates, including the utility costs for delivering the electricity to our homes and businesses. These are the utility transmission and distribution costs—and they have increased dramatically. In 2017 the Public Utilities Commission staff testified before a legislative study committee that in the period 2005 to 2017 the transmission costs for Eversource industrial customers increased by 555% and the distribution cost increased by 67%. The actual cost of energy during that time for those customers decreased by 46%.
In contrast, the cost of retaining the jobs and the annual $250 million of economic activity associated with the 6 biomass plants under HB 183 is less than $2.00 per month for the typical residential ratepayer-that’s less than a cup of coffee at your local coffee shop.
Another reason I support overriding the HB 183 veto has to do with the regional electric grid charges, called “capacity”, that we all pay. This too was overlooked in the recent letter to the editor. The legislature heard testimony from a former Northeast Utilities executive that if the biomass plants close New Hampshire’s share of the regional charges could increase by about $17 million in each future year. It makes more sense to me to invest in biomass jobs and economic activity with HB 183 than to incur the regional cost increase if they close.
I ask legislators on September 18 to consider the above, support our local jobs, and avoid rate increases from the regional grid by overriding the HB 183 veto. You did so during the legislative session, and I urge you to do so on veto day. Once again, help support our local workers, associated businesses and communities who benefit by having a low power energy industry in the North Country.
Joseph Kenney
Wakefield, New Hampshire
