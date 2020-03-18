Overtaxed Taxpayer’s

To the Editor:

I want to respond to a letter that was written by Catherine Sims in last week’s newspaper.

First sentence she writes, “Thanks to the recently released Pupil Weighting Factors Report, we now know that Vermont’s smaller towns have been overtaxed and their schools underfunded for more than twenty years.” For those of us who haven’t had our head in the sand or been living in a cave we have known for longer than twenty years we have been overtaxed. We did not need some overpaid, overeducated pencil pusher to do some unnecessary study, paid for by overtaxed Vermonters, to tell us this information.

Except for a few it is not accurate to say, as Catherine does, that our school boards have worked hard to do the best they could with inequitable access to resources. I have witnessed for better than twenty years a majority of elite liberals showing up at town meeting to elect their favorite cronies to schools boards because they were popular and likely to sign blank checks to fund schools without having much knowledge of the details that are required to administer education funding. Besides, school boards have little say in budgeting anyways. This is mostly done in house at our supervisory unions by again liberal elites that are making six figures, at the overtaxed taxpayer’s expense.

