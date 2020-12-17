Owes an Apology
To the Editor:
The Bill Coleman letter, printed in your December 15th edition is sadly typical of the types of personal attacks that have become a hallmark of members of the Democrat Party. The fact that Democrats like Coleman have to resort to such abhorrent rhetoric suggests to me that they either do not have a grasp of the issues, or their positions on the issues are indefensible.
Coleman’s suggestion that challenging the results of an election is a “coup attempt” is laughable given what the Democrats put Donald Trump and his family through before and after his 2016 election. The challenges have all been done through entirely legal means. Challenges were expected given the drastic changes in the way we vote brought about by some legislatures, presumably to protect us from COVID-19; and some rogue non-elected state officials who chose to make changes without the required legislative authority.
I am proud of the fact that my wife, Deborah Bucknam, and our two attorney daughters from New Hampshire and Massachusetts travelled to Philadelphia to assist in the effort to determine what went wrong with the voting process there. They along with many other attorneys from around the country obtained hundreds of sworn affidavits from ordinary people who experienced irregularities in the voting and counting processes. Whether the irregularities were of sufficient scale to change the results of the election is still an open question to which we may never have an answer because the courts seem reluctant to hear the evidence. In any case, it is healthy to bring these matters to light in order to help ensure that we can all have confidence in our election results.
