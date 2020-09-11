Owner Fails Pit Bull

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In an unprecedented era of human and economic suffering, my involvement in animal welfare is more taxing than ever. As a former resident of the area and someone who plans to return, I watch the state news regarding crimes against animals, prosecutions and convictions, rescue activity, and pet columns with interest.
Wednesday’s news of an officer being attacked by a Pit Bull should not reflect the type of dog but rather the owner’s inability to provide adequately for his pet. Statistically, most bites and attacks are from intact pets. Male dogs are very excitable around females in heat and females are more likely to bite when guarding puppies. The officer had no choice but to defend himself. This breed type has the third strongest bite force per square inch following Rottweillers with German Shepherds having the strongest.
I have nearly fifteen years of experience rescuing, fostering and adopting dogs. Many are American Pit Bulls, Staffordshires and American Bull dogs/crosses. I don’t believe that they are inherently aggressive. They are however, very often mismanaged. No dog of any breed type belongs on a chain. This can lead to a depressed pet and one that becomes territorial making it more prone to bite. It’s simply inhumane and wrong headed. Every community needs to consider a mandatory and enforced spay/neuter ordinance, not just a leash one.
