Ownership of Upper Valley Road

Tuesday, March 14th is Town Voting Day in Bethlehem and the residents of Upper Valley Road, a very well-maintained private road, are asking for your vote to approve Warrant Article #27 which would transfer ownership of the road to the town.
Upper Valley Rd is a very well designed, low-angle, half-mile-long private road in Bethlehem. The road has a very low cost of maintenance. Plowing and sanding is approximately $3000 per year. This represents less than 0.1% of the town budget. The road is in outstanding shape and will not need repaving for many years.
Making Upper Valley Rd a public road will give town residents access to this road for walking and biking. It will also increase the likelihood of further home construction, which will bring more property tax value to the town.
Taking over a private town road is not always a positive investment for the town, but this road has low cost of ownership and high tax revenue from the existing residents, making it a good financial decision for the town. Approving the transfer of ownership of a well-designed and well-maintained road will be a net-positive for town residents while keeping the bar high for any future decisions about road ownership transfers for the town.
