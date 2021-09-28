Paid Spokesman
To the Editor:
Peter Sterling’s critique of the op-ed by Annette Smith of Vermonters for a Clean Environment makes an articulate, though not convincing, case for continuing and increasing the subsidies and benefits for wind and solar energy sources, saying “Electrifying everything [is] a climate solution”.
Readers would have benefited had Mr. Sterling been identified as the paid spokesman for Renewable Energy Vermont, our state’s manifestation of what I call the renewable industrial complex.
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
