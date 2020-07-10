Painted Roadways
To the Editor:
After seeing that VTrans has decided to prefer some graffiti over others, and seeing nationwide that apparently other transportation agencies are allowing the same, I really feel it necessary to remind these agencies that painted transportation surfaces are VERY slippery when wet. If you haven’t slid across a painted surface in an automobile, try stopping on such a surface on a motorcycle. They are downright dangerous. Let’s think people.
Say nothing of Vermont’s waste of resources having people in vehicles sit at entrances to the state for 3 months, oh I digress, another letter.
Irving Priest
