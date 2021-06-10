Pandora’s Garbage Can
To the Editor:
After World War I America had a dilemma; we’d developed a huge excess industrial capacity and had to somehow generate enough demand to prevent a depression. One good idea was the installment plan, which allowed lower-income workers to buy what they needed over time. Another not-so-good idea was planned obsolescence, and hand-in-hand with that was something arguably even worse: “advertising”, the art of manipulating people through their subconscious impulses.
It all seemed innocent enough at first, Freud’s insights into the subconscious mind were still fresh and fascinating, and it seemed such a tiny7 step from using them for therapeutic purposes to using them for profit. People’s lives were not institutional as they are now, so it didn’t occur to them that petty trickery or little white lies would themselves become massive institutions, This budding realm of manipulative deceit was still on the level of a parlor game.
Bit by bit, however, this Pavlovian vision of human nature became the basis of our society, and no one notices anymore just how strange this is. So let me get this straight: if I see a pretty girl on TV selling a new soda-pop, and I rush out on mindless impulse to buy it, I’m to be seen as a stalwart contributor to the GDP and not a pathetic fool? And if I can look at myself in this light, what am I to think of all those other impulsive idiots out there, my fellow citizens and consumers, all of us salivating to our various stimuli? We were taught in school that we Americans are a free people bravely fighting for our rights, while all the rest of the time we get the message we’re more like lab mice or maybe unwitting participants in a vast double-blind study. None of this is good for self-respect or respect for others, and you need plenty of both for a healthy functioning democracy.
Marketeering has become absolutely hostile to democracy , the environment, common sense and human decency. Look how “clickbait” ruins journalism, hollowing out content; look what Google did to its search engine for ad revenue; see how the healthcare “industry” profits from bodies half-ruined by addictive junk food; how about the decades of PR greenwashing that did so much to destroy the planet’s weather, etc.,etc.
But now for my reworking of the ancient Greek myth: there was this girl, Pandora, and she took every bad idea, stupid prank or cynical short-term patch she could find and stuffed them all in a big garbage can. But she forgot to call the waste-disposal people and one day someone knocked the can over, Out spilled a massive slurry of Roundup, cheap handguns, Olestra, disposable electric hair dryers, Nutrasweet, unsellable NASCAR paraphernalia, cassette-tape chewers, instant-rip rainware, depleted uranium baby strollers, all sorts of crap with Facebook slithering out last, giving false hope to all.
Corporate America is mired in degeneracy, and so are we all. If political lying is now so endemic it threatens our democracy, surely part of the reason is that we’ve all been trained to accept BS almost from birth. Otherwise, how could so many people believe that crazy Q-Anon claim that a vast cabal of pedophiles…what?! You say Bill Gates found Jeffrey Epstein’s way of life “intriguing”? But now you can see why national reconstruction post-Trump or post-covid will be so difficult. There is so little trust in the system, or in each other, and why should there be? Corporate America and social media both promote the idea that we should treat each other, and let ourselves be treated - and treat ourselves! - as tools, instruments, blank slates to be projected upon rather than as persons. Before this society can have any meaningful reforms, we must first try to stand up straight and shake off our own passive complicity in all this.
David Hunter
West Burke, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.