Paper Tigers
To the Editor:
The US House Dems are turning out to be paper tigers.
With their articles of impeachment vs Pres Trump, they seemed armed and dangerous, but with a closer look are merely impotent mouthpieces whom are unable to defeat US Senate Republicans. The so called “trial” in the senate ref this impeachment is a joke on dems. Blocked and stymied at every turn by the sente, these dems are going down fast. They are looking like Rocky Balboa after 15 rounds vs Clubber Lang (Mr. T). All black and blue and bloody with cuts on their sad faces that spell defeat.
To actually imagine that all their work in this impeachment process is being flushed down the Mitch McConnell drain senate is turning out to be reality not an illusion. In their case, reality sucks!
