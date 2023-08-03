Paradise Lost
To the Editor:
For many, many years I have been a permanent fixture on the beach at the south end of Willoughby Lake. I have watched the changes over the years and worried about how they would affect the local population and the very magic feel of this spot that so many of us have loved.
This year, after the State made its renovations, the south lake area has become a nightmare. It would have seemed logical to stop the cars from parking on the side of the road with enforced regulations, but even with no parking signs regularly spaced and clearly obvious, people ignore the warnings and park where they want.
No one has yet to enforce the no parking rules.
You would think that to cut down on the overcrowding at the beach area, monitored parking would have worked. Instead, the State built two good-sized parking lots which fill rapidly and lead to conditions that have always existed. Roadside parking and a beach that cannot accommodate more people.
Not only are people crowding the beach, but everyone is surrounded by paddle boards, kayaks, and flotation devices that cover every extra inch of shore. This area has become a blowup paddle board mecca. The rare sounds of the lake loons are drowned out by the noise of boards being inflated causing a constant drone.
Swimmers are frequently being bumped by boards or boats and young children are often fearful of wading in the shallows.
Because dogs are allowed on the beach, this adds to the chaos. I was shocked by two off-leash dogs running free and peeing wherever they wanted. A family shortly after set up camp in the same area where the dogs had been and the children began playing in the damp sand that wasn’t wet from the lake.
The State has created a nightmare at this once appealing small beach. It now cannot accommodate the number of people and watercraft that try to fit into such a small area. The problem of cars parked on the side of the road (signs or not) has only gotten worse. The stairs heading to the beach are dangerous, and the dogs are causing a health situation. The water with so many people and animals is murky and not clear and clean as it was.
I no longer go to Willoughby and have found another place to swim and sit in the sun. I will not mention the name of my place for fear the State will try to “fix it” as well.
Shame on the State of Vermont for destroying a very special spot in the NEK.
Sincerely,
Michelle Green
Michelle Green
East Burke, Vt.
