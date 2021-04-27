Pardon My Pessimism
To the Editor:
Pardon my pessimism but, it seems to me that in terms of the relationship between the N.E.K. and the State of Vermont, past performance is an indication of future return. Without a massive capital investment in broadband and the electric grid, our N.E.K. economy will collapse. Already, we can’t attract employers or business investment. Soon, our tourists will abandon us when they can’t charge their e-cars and can’t stay connected with broadband. Quaint won’t be a draw.
Vermont will receive plenty of stimulus money that will be spent where the votes are, not home where it’s needed.
I suggest, a group of parents of school-age children or a business group file a lawsuit similar to “Brigham” to get what we deserve before the money goes everywhere but the N.E.K.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
