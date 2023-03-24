Reading more about proposed legislation Rep. Brian Smith wants to lower fines for juveniles texting while driving because parents are probably paying the fines and can’t afford $100. I think if they can’t afford the fines parents might do better to hold the phone or keep the keys until “their children” have their priorities straight.
It appears the legislature want everybody but parents to raise and be responsible for their upbringings. I can’t raise my neighbor’s children if they can tell me to mind my own business. These proposals aren’t about raising better, smarter, saner children in a safer environment, but to put the parents into the workforce. Working at cross purposes to raising children well.
Why not require parents to be educated, licensed with a minimum income requirement? It’s not more absurd an idea than those you’re floating.
