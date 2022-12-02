Parting Thoughts
To the Editor:
As my term as a New Hampshire State Representative draws to a close I decided to take some time to reflect on the experiences of the past two years. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the citizens of Littleton and Bethlehem, however, it is time for me to pursue my own professional goals.
Serving as a state representative, I learned a great deal about not just democracy and the intricacies of our government, but I also discovered a great deal about humanity. All too often, in the divisive world of today, we seem to lose our humanity at the ballot box. We simply vote down the ticket for the candidate with the R or D next to their name, not knowing who these individuals are as humans. We have a flawed perception that politics is black and white. Living in New Hampshire, possibly the last true home of a citizen legislature, this could not be farther from the truth. In my time in Concord, I have met countless individuals who despite having dramatic differences in political opinions from myself have proven to me that it does not matter what letter is transfixed next to their name on the ballot, what matters is serving their constituents to the best of their abilities.
When I first ran for office, I often struggled to understand exactly why I chose to run. Then one day it came to me when I was sitting, disinterested in the back row of an art Gen-Ed class at Plymouth State. In class that day we were analyzing the Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom of Speech.” The painting depicts a young man, his hands and clothes dirtied from a day’s work, rising at a small-town meeting to voice his opposition to a proposed warrant article. All around him, are seated far older, townspeople whose clothing and appearances suggest that they are not part of the working class. However, despite their differences in opinion and background the older townspeople gaze in admiration at the young man standing before them, voicing his opinion, recognizing that despite disagreeing they still owe him respect and the right to be heard. As I sat in the back of that art class, I came to the realization that perhaps the reason I ran was to ensure that the next generation of our nation and state was given the respect and voice that they deserve.
Being a 20-year-old in a legislature with an average age north of 60 opens one’s eyes to the need for the voices of the next generation to be heard. I was still in diapers the last time a great many of our state’s legislators were members of the workforce. I do not say this to discount the virtues and wisdom of older members, but instead to highlight the need for a balance between young and old in our government.
All too often, we think that the issue of out-of-touch government is out of our control, that it is too momentous of a task, and we simply complain without taking any action. The beauty of living in a state with the purest democracy in the nation is that we CAN do something. Anyone in New Hampshire can run for office and drive the change that they wish to see in our state.
John D Rockefeller once said, “For every right implies a responsibility; every opportunity, an obligation; every possession, a duty.” We have been blessed to live in a nation and a state where we have the right to participate in democracy, however, we must assume responsibility to be the caretakers of these rights if we wish to continue to live in a free, fair, and just society.
I am more grateful than words can describe for being given the opportunity to represent the great people of Littleton and Bethlehem. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I thank you for your support and trust over the past two years, it means far more than you’ll ever know.
Cheers,
Rep. Joseph DePalma, IV
Littleton, N. H.
