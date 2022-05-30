Patriotism, 2nd Amendment

“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
According to the US Constitution, the premise for the Second amendment above, the right to keep and bear arms, is the necessity for a well regulated militia, which always meant to me that if you owned a gun, you were willing to be mustered into an officially recognized militia, like the National Guard.
The interpretation of the Second amendment has strayed from this original intent, which clearly linked individual ownership of arms to the government’s need to raise an army when necessary. Detaching the right to keep and bear arms from an obligation to register and train with a government militia is America’s Achilles heel, and schoolchildren and responsible citizens pay the price for that misinterpretation.
The United States doesn’t need media cowboys and cowards hiding behind automatic weapons. It needs courageous Minutemen, like Ukrainian men, willing to take orders and serve their country when necessary. You get your automatic weapon when you sign up, otherwise a handgun, hunting rifle or shotgun is good enough for domestic purposes.
