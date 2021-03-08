Pay Attention Littleton on Article 42!
To the Editor:
I would like to know when having access to a nearby landfill has become a problem for Littleton? Everyone in Littleton uses the Bethlehem Landfill, and has since they closed down the unlined landfill along the Ammonoosuc river in Littleton years ago. If people were truly worried about a landfill next to the river, maybe they should take a drive down the industrial road by Stiles Fuel and look to the right. Maybe petition the town into cleaning that out before they try to remove the only locally safe way we all have to dispose of our trash.
I have talked to some of the businesses people that signed the petition in Littleton. I have asked them where they think their garbage goes and they tell me to the transfer station in their local town. But then I ask, where does it go after that? People don’t know.
It all goes to the local landfill in Bethlehem and what are we going to do in 3 to 5 years when the two up here run out of room and close! They have no answers for me! But they would not have signed it if they had all the facts.
We have been trying to get our own select men in our town for a year to get them to negotiate with Casella and we can’t even get them to go and see how everything operates and have an open mind.
That’s very sad to me because they are making up their minds without all the facts by not educating themselves by learning more about landfills, how they operate, what they do with our trash and even where the proposed landfill would even be. Don’t do the same and go and vote for an article when you do not know the effects it will have on your town, and many others. It is not good for the tourism industry, anyone in Littleton or other towns if trash prices skyrocket. We don’t need trash thrown out on the sides of our roads or in people’s fields or dumped on powerlines or hiking trails. How will that look to our visitors? It needs to go into landfill where it belongs.
Therefore, I Implore you to take a tour of the landfill in Bethlehem if you have never been there. Ask questions. Chances are most people in Littleton don’t even think about where their garbage is going after it gets picked up or they drop it off at the transfer station. That means someone is taking care of it the right way. Don’t vote for something unless you have all of the facts.
Robin Pilotte
Dalton, N. H.
