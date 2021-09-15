Pay for Our Nations Needs
To the Editor:
I am writing to share my concern about the latest plan in Congress to increase the corporate rate as a way to cover part of the costs associated with the $3.5 trillion dollar budget. I certainly agree with improving our nations infrastructure and while it sounds good to ‘tax corporations’, we all know it will only end up hurting working families. Corporations will have to charge more for the products and services they offer or cut back on workforce cost, leaving middle class families without a job and paying more for the items then need.
We need to get serious about our tax code and how we pay for the items our country needs. We seem to be stuck in a perpetual cycle where one congress increases taxes on corporations, only to see a future congress reduce those same tax rates, and now were debating increasing them again. Let’s set a tax rate that is lower than the rest of the competitive world and keep companies here and our workers employed. This is the only way we are going to retain businesses and encourage additional investments in our country.
Congress always promises to put working families first, it’s time they followed through with that promise and get serious about making our economy work for everyone.
Dan Peters
Littleton, N. H.
