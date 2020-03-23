Paywall

To the Editor:

It’s time for the Caledonian-Record to remove it’s online paywall. It is unconscionable and morally wrong that you continue to withhold valuable information from folks in this community during a time of crisis simply because they can not pay.

Do the right thing, remove the paywall.

Chris Mann

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

black
black

"Do the right thing." Buy the print edition!

A "crisis" doesn't give you the right to demand anything be given to you, especially for free.

Dig a dollar out of your couch and go get the paper.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.