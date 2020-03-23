Paywall
To the Editor:
It’s time for the Caledonian-Record to remove it’s online paywall. It is unconscionable and morally wrong that you continue to withhold valuable information from folks in this community during a time of crisis simply because they can not pay.
Do the right thing, remove the paywall.
Chris Mann
(1) comment
"Do the right thing." Buy the print edition!
A "crisis" doesn't give you the right to demand anything be given to you, especially for free.
Dig a dollar out of your couch and go get the paper.
