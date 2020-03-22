Paywall Revisited
To The Editor:
With regard to Mr. Bruce Wilkie’s letter to the editor here on March 21 requesting suspension of the Caledonian-Record’s paywall, I wish to note that his desire for this to happen also appeared on the “Burke Area Community Forum” Facebook site on March 17.
My response to that post included the following comment: “The CR is under even more of a threat of going out of business than before. As they and other media have repeatedly warned, newspapers are closing by the hundreds every year leaving larger and larger segments of the U.S. population with no reliable source of local information. Who would inform us of events in the NEK if the CR were to fold? How would we learn what decisions are being made by select boards, by school directors and organizations? I believe the CR is one of our most precious resources and that it needs to be supported in every way possible. Personally, I think the one dollar I pay every day for the CR is as well spent as the same amount I pay for a morning cup of coffee. I prefer—and buy—the hard copy but have noticed that the on-line cost is only about half the amount. Surely that price is more than reasonable!.”
It was gratifying to see that among those agreeing was a gentleman who wrote that given the decline in our economy, advertising from mom and pop stores “is going to dry up.” He ended with the comment that the CR should be supported “…to make sure they can be there after we all get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.