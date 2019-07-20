Peace Bells on Burke Mtn.
To the Editor:
The Burlington Free Press reported that “Bells for Peace, a unique project that has placed more than 200 windbells on Burke Mountain was officially dedicated here [East Burke, on] Sunday [Aug. 2, 1959.]” (“2,000 View Dedication of 200 Bells for Peace on Burke Peak,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. Aug. 4, 1959, at p. 3). The bells were strung in “garden spots for meditation […] in a special area off the toll road about a half mile from the Darling State Park gatehouse.” (“Quiet Retreats on Burke Mountain 21 Gardens of Bells to Be Dedicated Sunday,” The Burlington Free Press, Fri. July 31, 1959, at p. 3).
Then State of Vermont director of forests and parks, Perry H. Merrill, served as the master of ceremonies. Mrs. Mary Bisson, chairwoman of the “Bells for Peace” project, read a message of and prayer for peace from President Dwight D. Eisenhower and then President of Lyndon Teachers College, Robert E. Long, addressed the gathering on the pursuit of peace.
Aside from local donations of bells and chimes, bells from Massachusetts, Missouri, and Ohio were donated for the occasion. Significantly, bells from Greece that had been made from spent machine gun shells from The Greek Civil War, were also part of the initial installation at Burke Mountain.
Sixty summers ago, an appropriate local Northeast Kingdom movement for and erected monument to peace amidst the realities of The Cold War hostilities.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
