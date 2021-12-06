Pearl Harbor
To the Editor:
I can remember Pearl Harbor. Some events that happened during your lifetime remain in your memory forever. In this case, I became involved in a personal event involving my family and my neighbors the Horan family.
We lived at 47 Windsor Road in Stamford, Connecticut. The Horan family lived two doors down from our house on Windsor Road. They had a son Vincent who was in the Army Air Corps stationed at I think it was Hickam Field in Hawaii on the big island.
On that beautiful Sunday morning, December 7th, 1941, my family and I were enjoying the day. We had the radio on. Remember, back in those days there was no TV, cell phones or computers. We had the easy life. When the announcer said that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor, my father said this does not look good. I think we may be at war. I was only ten at that time but what followed will remain in my memory forever.
At that time we did not know that Vincent Horan was stationed in Hawaii. Well, what happened next is what every family who has a son or daughter in the military fears. Approximately a week later the Horan family got a knock on the door and two military people in full dress uniform informed them that their son, Vincent, was killed. It seems that Vincent and his friend were out early that morning between two hangars washing an old car that they had acquired in Hawaii. The attack from the Japanese happened so fast that the American personnel stationed there were taken by surprise and never had a chance to protect themselves. Both of the hangars exploded killing Vincent and his friend. What happened next on Windsor Road is another story for another time. You should understand that Windsor Road was a tight-knit rural community on the outskirts of Stamford, Connecticut. There were approximately eight or nine single-family houses on Windsor Road.
At this point, I want to move ahead 5 years. I am now 15 years old and beginning to understand more about worldly affairs and what the war was all about. To honor the men and women who fought and died in the war. Stanford erected a temporary memorial in the town square which is located in front of the town hall where is Atlantic Street and Main Street converge. There was a smaller park there which the memorial was erected. During this ceremony, it turned out that Vincent was the first casualty of the World War from Stanford. I think there is a park and a street named Vincent. The dedication was a great success and what happened next is the reason why I will always remember Pearl Harbor and why that day will remain in my memory and my heart forever. Vincent’s younger brother Frank, who is next in line must have been in his early twenties at that time and apparently was a member of the choir at their church. They were a religious family. Frank walked up on the sprawling steps of the town hall overlooking the town square where more than 1,000 people had gathered and began to sing Ave Maria. He was singing a Capella with no accompaniment. His voice rang out over the crowd that immediately became silent. I stood there mesmerized. I was not familiar with the song because I’m not Catholic but I had heard it before but never like this. It was beautiful and perfect.
Now as a well-seasoned old man I find myself in need of a moment where I can relax and meditate and remember bittersweet things that happened to me years ago. I am now able to use my computer and turn to YouTube and listen to a favorite father and daughter from South Africa who makes beautiful music together and one of their best songs is Ave Maria. I can listen to it every evening and get a peaceful feeling. Please remember on December 7th to stop and say a prayer for the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day at Pearl Harbor.
Bill Vermeulen
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
