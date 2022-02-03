I don’t like abortions and so I was dead set to vote against proposition 5.
Then I asked someone in the Vermont legislature about it and they explained it in such a way that I was a little convinced that I might vote for this bill. Then I went and read about Roe vs Wade and then I read the actual text of proposition 5 on Monday knowing that the legislators in the Vt House are voting on it on Thursday.
When I read the right to “Rersonal Reproductive Autonomy”, I said “What the hell is that?” “Some Progressive Goddard College legislator must have written that.
I am not an attorney I said back to my legislator but this wording opens up a “Pandora’s Box” of legal suits such that as an attorney I would be salavating at a chance to have someone hire me to take this to court. Knowing Vermont’s Liberal ideology, I had felt this bill had a chance to pass, but when I read “Personal Reproductive Autonomy” they shot themselves in the foot. Then I read the letter to editor, “Prop 5 Pandora’s Box”, in Wednesday’s C R edition. They said in long form what I said on Monday.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.