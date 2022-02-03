Personal Reproductive Autonomy???

To the Editor:

I don’t like abortions and so I was dead set to vote against proposition 5.

Then I asked someone in the Vermont legislature about it and they explained it in such a way that I was a little convinced that I might vote for this bill. Then I went and read about Roe vs Wade and then I read the actual text of proposition 5 on Monday knowing that the legislators in the Vt House are voting on it on Thursday.

When I read the right to “Rersonal Reproductive Autonomy”, I said “What the hell is that?” “Some Progressive Goddard College legislator must have written that.

I am not an attorney I said back to my legislator but this wording opens up a “Pandora’s Box” of legal suits such that as an attorney I would be salavating at a chance to have someone hire me to take this to court. Knowing Vermont’s Liberal ideology, I had felt this bill had a chance to pass, but when I read “Personal Reproductive Autonomy” they shot themselves in the foot. Then I read the letter to editor, “Prop 5 Pandora’s Box”, in Wednesday’s C R edition. They said in long form what I said on Monday.

Ron Pal

Danville, Vt.

