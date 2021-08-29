Personal to Me
To the Editor:
This letter is to my family, friends, neighbors, co-workers & concerned citizens.
I object to receiving the covid vaccine because of medical, religious, philosophical, psychological, emotional, cultural or any reason that is personal to me.
I have been brought up with values to respect my body and to take personal responsibility for decisions I make. With every decision I make, there are consequences. One should look at all sides of the issue and come to a decision that you can live with. Right, wrong or otherwise.
If you have decided that wearing a mask and taking the vaccine is right for you, I can respect that. What I can’t respect is you forcing your decisions on me through mandates. This is a blatant violation of my rights.
It is not right for one individual to sexually violate another. I assume you’d be appalled. No means no.
If a child was being physically or psychologically abused, I assume you’d be appalled.
But you would advocate that an unwanted vaccine be injected into my body against my will. That I wear a mask that is physically and psychologically harming me. And you would not be appalled.
If you received the vaccine and wear a mask because it protects you then you should not be concerned with my decision not too.
Please respect others decisions as you expect them to respect yours.
Segregation of our communities and harassment of our citizens for any reason is unlawful, until now. Be careful what events you set into play as you truly may be appalled by how they end.
This letter could have been written by someone you know.
😊 Smile & Be Happy,
Janice Halpin
Newark, Vt.
“People give up their power by thinking they don’t have any”. Alice Walker
