Pertaining to Rural Policy
To the Editor:
Top concerns for many of us in the northeastern part of Vermont has to do with not turning our three counties into preferred locations for undesirable and politically unpopular activities such as landfills or prisons.
Given the enormously increased volumes of flood damaged materials generated recently the state needs to respond to an urgency with regard to siting of a potential new location for a landfill to replace the poorly sited one in Coventry on the shore of Lake Memphremagog. I believe that the expansion approved not long ago was for an expansion of 55 acres or so. Anyone who has been doing much travelling around the state to various flood ravaged communities ought to be able to imagine how much more rapidly those 55 acres will be filled up with the increased trash volume from the flood. Waste materials being disposed of to prepare for replacement construction from homes and businesses seem to be everywhere; on people’s porches, in their yards, and at businesses and buildings of all kinds. To make matters worse these yet to be disposed of materials are often getting saturated with large volumes of additional rainwater. This results in enormous amounts of added weight per load that will be trucked around from all over the place, resulting in increased amounts of fossil fuels expended to power the trucks used by construction debris haulers.
When clean-up crews are responding to emergencies, they end up working with water logged debris of all sorts that has become permeated with all sorts of toxins, resulting in what is being disposed of being even more densely contaminated with concentrations of lethal materials that are all but impossible to detect even under normal conditions on a load by load basis.
My understanding is that due to certain Interstate Commerce Commission laws or regulations Vermont is not in a position to refuse to be on the receiving end of out of state trash and debris. This situation needs to be carefully reviewed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and/or various public interest organizations so as to determine how we can stop the seemingly unrestricted flow of trash coming in form who knows where? If our next landfill were to be state owned and operated, could we then be in a position to prevent incoming loads of trash from beyond our state’s borders. What assurances do we have that out of state trash consists of materials held to the same standards as Vermont solid waste laws call for? This adds to the urgency of stopping the flow of out of state shipments of trash. Given that the New England Waste Systems landfill in Coventry is a for-profit facility it puts the owner-operators in a conflict of interest with every truck load of trash that they receive. Why should they allocate much effort towards scrutinizing what they are receiving for compliance with our laws? Is there ever anyone from the state present in Coventry with the regulatory authority to enforce compliance with our laws even on a random basis? Is N.E.W.S. informed in advance of any visits from state regulators? Given the increased flow of trash hauling trucks to the landfill is this phenomenon being matched by enhanced oversight from the state? Based upon my visits to Newport it appears that there are more trash hauling trucks than ever descending upon the Coventry landfill from many different directions. While this is in some ways good in terms of aesthetics, the effect can reduce the prevalence of citizen awareness and accompanying complaints about the high frequency of truck traffic and volume of trash which undermines not just water quality in the lake but air quality from exhaust emissions by the trucks themselves.
The so-called North East Kingdom is not generally a place with a highly activated base of citizens to respond to or in some cases even to find objectionable certain phenomenon such as the Coventry landfill or the unusual concentration of prisons located here. For some lawmakers what might be misinterpreted as complacency on the part of citizens here may result in beliefs that it is more politically expedient to situate more landfill or correctional facilities here in future years. Citizens here must continue to mobilize in opposition to any such mistaken impressions.
Plans that from what I understand remain on the drawing boards for a massive new super-prison to be built to meet the needs of the state should be weighed against the likelihood that “if they build it, they (more prisoners) will come.” While we probably wouldn’t want an extremely rapid shut down of the three NEK prisons so as to accommodate the super-prison being considered probably for the St. Albans area due to sudden decreases in employment, the state should be moving away from incarceration in general. We must implement alternatives such as in-community supervision of those convicted of crimes, enhanced community supports for those suffering from addiction, and more generally supports for working families some of which are coming to fruition including improved access to child care and paid family leave.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
