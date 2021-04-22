Petition to Remove Town Manager Has to Stop
To the Editor:
I just finished reading the article that Robert Blechl wrote in today Caledonian newspaper ( 4-22-21 ). I do believe that this nonsense has got to stop.
I have been in touch with Mr. Gleason in regard to a few matters and I have to tell the people of Littleton that Mr. Gleason is a gentleman. He knows the law, special the Right to know laws and that is very important for the people of Littleton that want to communicating with him in regard any subject that they have in mind.
The town Manager is hired to make sure the people of Littleton have an open relationship with him in regard what’s going on in town and have a better understanding. With all respect to Chris Sweeney and Jim Alden let Mr. Gleason have a chance to be our manager and see whatever he can do to our town. What ever happen in the past isn’t important, here in Littleton. Mr. Gleason can start a new chapter of his life and be very professional with us all citizen. I also believe that Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Alden together with all that sign the petition should concentrate at what the Selectmen doing to make Littleton a better town and not use the abuse of power to do whatever they think is right for themself.
Do Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Alden and all that sign the Petition, think that hired Milton Bratz as Selectmen to replace Stearns the Selectman that quit because the turmoil in town. Do Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Alden ever start a petition to ask the Selectmen why they don’t considered Mr. Rudy Gelsi for a position that would benefict the Citizen of Littleton, This are reason to start a petition, because Rudy Gelsi knows what the citizen of Littleton need to make a better living. Because Rudy Gelsi deals with the Middle-Class citizen and he can help them all. Littleton is a tough town to live in because the Selectmen have a one way to run business and that is what the Littleton Citizen for Growth with Common Sense, Inc. suggest them day in and day out.
Dear Editor there is too much more to said and write about this beautiful town. Let’s be realistic that some corruption exist but that is allover the United States of America and we can’t complaint about it. For now I suggest that we stop writing this petition and look at the future, we all have time to see how Mr. Gleason does the job that he get pay for it. I believe that the Citizen of Littleton that have any question should get in touch with the new Town Manager ( Mr. Gleason ) will be at there service any day of the week. I wish together with all my friends that believe in me and what I would like to accomplish for them all that Mr. Gleason will be the right person for the Job. Good Luck.
Rudy Gelsi
A Voice for the Middle-Class citizen of Littleton
Littleton, N.H.
