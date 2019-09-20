Pets or Supper?
To the Editor:
Mr. Noyes is a lucky man that I am not his neighbor because after the first time that pig damaged my property I would have had a pig roast for the neighborhood and solved that problem. Why does everyone down there in Barnet are so scared of this Noyes guy, if his animals are breaking the law then do something, just like the deal with his dog or dogs back a while ago, doesnt anyone in Barnet have a set or did they all run away. Pants must feel empty.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
