Plain and Simple
To the Editor:
Let me get this straight. Trump states that he won the election in 2020. Let’s assume he is correct. Therefore, according to Trump, he is still President.
Now, between what the world saw on live TV on January 6, 2021, with Trump’s incitement of the crowd and his cult members storming the capitol building, I believe we have a sitting President that has committed acts of sedition and treason.
Therefore, according to what Trump has been preaching, and because he is still “President”, based on the our Constitution, we can move forward with a trial. Plain and simple. What’s he going to do? Plead the 5th? It is time to complete the impeachment process, quit the back and forth, and convict Trump.
Case closed!
Don Waterman
Wells River, Vt.
