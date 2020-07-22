Plain & Simple

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For the first time in many, many months I find myself speechless. Trump unleashed federal offices on the streets of Portland, Oregon, without being asked for help by the Mayor or Governor of the state. That’s bad. Trump misused and abused his authority by intruding in state matters. Plain and simple. To make it worse, he has said he plans to do the same in other large cities of his choosing. These troops have made the situation worse in Portland and Trump has been asked to withdraw them immediately.
These officers he sent in were in camouflage battle gear with no identification on them. Besides beating people up, using tear gas against protestors, they yanked people off the street, shoved them into unmarked cars, whisked them off to unidentified locations, and after whatever they did, dumped these citizens back onto the streets. No one disputes what happened! We saw it on live television with our own eyes.
Let me tell you something. Trump just aped the behavior of Joseph Stalin in Soviet Russia days, when people disappeared into unmarked black sedans which came to be called ‘Blacks Marias’ by citizens who feared them like death itself…..which it often became. The kidnapped person was detained, then sent to gulag work camps across Siberia, quite often never heard from again by their families. If this is not frightening to you, something is missing upstairs!
