Planning Demonstration
To the Editor:
We would like to take this opportunity afforded us by Casella Waste Systems to invite the good citizens of the North Country who are opposed to the proposed 180 acre landfill development at Forest Lake to join us in a silent, peaceful demonstration at Casella’s “Open House” at the Bethlehem landfill on Saturday, September 28 from 10-3pm. This is a great opportunity to let this predatory corporation know that we do not want nor need another landfill in the North Country, which would constitute a significant threat to our environment, our tourism industry, and our wonderful quality of life! This is also a great opportunity to stand with our neighbors in Bethlehem to let them know we support them in their opposition to any future attempts to seek another expansion there. Bring a sign, bring the kids, it’s their future we’re fighting for, and join us on Trudeau Rd in Bethlehem on the 28th from 10-3pm!
Dump Casella!
Do not allow this proposed development to scar the beautiful landscape of the North Country for generations to come.
Thank you!
Jon Swan
Organizer, Save Forest Lake
Dalton, New Hampshire
