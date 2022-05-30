Trees in downtown Lyndonville and the swing of the pendulum.
I have read in the paper that the Revamp Lyndonville group is considering planting maples and other deciduous trees in the downtown area of Lyndon. There was a similar initiative about 40 years ago to bring back the beautiful trees of by-gone days. Local businesses chose which type of tree that they would like to purchase for the project. Then about ten years ago, the power company came along and said that the trees had to go as they had become large enough to endanger power lines. We were proud to have a Linden tree planted at the veterinary clinic for which the town was named, but to our dismay, it was completely cut down.
I am suggesting that Nicole Gratton as Planning Administrator and whatever committees are considering the replanting of trees first consult the power company. The idea is a nice one but it will be futile if the pendulum swings back again.
