Plastic Bags
To the Editor:
I am a college student at Bennington College. I wanted to elucidate on the effects that Vermont has taken to mitigate plastic pollution. Despite some states reversing bans on plastic bags during the pandemic, Vermont passed a ban on stores providing plastic bags at check-out.
There have been pushes to re-allow plastic bags during the pandemic to mitigate infection, but I think it is important to realize that allowing plastic bags does not significantly mitigate viral transmission. It is known that viruses do not survive well on organic surfaces and that Covid-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets and rarely by transmission from touching objects.
The push to reinstate plastic bags is beneficial to companies that produce high amounts of plastic, but the idea that plastic bags could help reduce Covid-19 transmission is not based on fact. I am thankful that Vermont passed this ban on plastic bags during the pandemic when other states were re-allowing them.
Cordially,
Noah (Casey) Alperovitz
Lincoln, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.