Please Do Go To Casell’s Open House— And Ask Questions
To the Editor:
In Pam Kathan’s recent Letter to the Editor she says she is looking forward to attending the open house at Casella’s Bethlehem dump next Saturday. She encourages others to go too, saying only by going can you get a straight story about Casella and Casella’s proposed dump in Dalton.
I too encourage others to go, and not only listen to what Casella has to say, but ask questions. For example, I encourage people to ask Casella:
• Why did it take two days for the company to know that 150+ thousand gallons of leachate had spilled at the Bethlehem dump last June?
• Why isn’t Casella testing for PFAS around the spill to ensure the health of everyone that takes water supply anywhere near the Bethlehem dump?
• Why did Casella pick an engineering company with a conflict of interest to study the spill, and how do they have the hubris to call that study an audit?
• Why should the public trust a company that lets the largest leachate spill in NH history to safely operate another dump in NH?
• How much does Casella estimate that Bethlehem spent on legal fees associated with Casella’s relentless expansion plans at NCES?
• If Casella is so confident that, as Joe Gay says, contamination “can’t happen” at the Dalton site, why do they deny access to the site for Dalton’s wetlands expert?
• Why does Casella refuse to file a zoning application in Dalton, despite being asked to do so on numerous occasions?
• What does Casella have to offer the towns surrounding Dalton that are downwind and downstream of the proposed Dalton dump and will bear virtually all of the environmental problems?
• What’s Casella’s thinking on the impact of quality of life when on an average day 100 trash-hauling trucks and 8 leachate tankers will be going right through the heart of Bethlehem, Whitefield and Twin Mountain, because that is the route proposed by Casella?
• Truckers will have significant incentives to save time and fuel by bypassing the proposed route and going right through downtown Littleton. Are Casella employees going to stand on the corner and make sure they don’t?
• How much did Casella and its allies spend lobbying the NH Senate last Spring to kill sensible legislation to protect NH’s state parks?
In addition to asking hard questions of Casella, I encourage Pam Kathan’s neighbors and perhaps other North Country residents to ask some tough questions of her. For example:
• How will she and her family benefit financially if Casella is allowed to build its proposed dump in Dalton?
• Who is she talking about when she says in her letter that people should stop listening to the Forest Lakers “and their million dollar backers”? Maybe she’s thinking about George Soros? Hillary Clinton? Jared Kushner?
Eliot Wessler
Whitefield, N. H.
