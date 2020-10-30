Please Don’t Make a Second Mistake
To the Editor:
Some of the numerous verbal and written descriptions of one of our presidential candidates:
Selfish and self-centered, uninformed and uninquisitive, totally immoral/lacking any basic ethics, childish and a bully, incompetent/unable to develop and promote a plan, racist, lacking self-awareness, historically ignorant and unaware of the elements of the Constitution, dishonest/the Liar-in-Chief, small-spirited, uninquisitive and incapable of learning from others, The Great Divider, clueless about most Americans’ life struggles, unempathetic, spreader of disinformation, dishonorable and dismissive of those who are honorable, incompetent, lacking humor and humility, xenophobic, six company bankruptcies, misogynist, despite his silver-spooned upbringing; lacking any class, insensitive to those in need, lacking all credibility, lacking humor and humility, nasty/deranged, etc, etc.
We made a big mistake in 2016. Please save America by not voting for Donald Trump in this election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.