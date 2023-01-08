Please Help End Trapping

This is another letter on the issue of trapping in Vermont. I just got off the phone with my representative Charles Wilson [it is Sun. and he was returning my Fri. call. Thank You for getting back to me] He tells me that there has been significant interest around the trapping issue. This past week I contacted the secretary of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, which addresses the trapping issue and asked be added as a witness on that issue. Rep Wilson said he would also let me know if that topic comes up in committee; he also remarked that registered voters could have impact on the direction of legislation re: trapping by stating their opinion on this issue. The best I could find: contact the Vermont State house: 802-828-2228. I would suggest asking to be forwarded to the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife [recently renamed ] to state your case/opinion. When I called, I was asked for my contact info and confirm that I am a registered voter. As I have clearly stated on numerous occasions, I oppose lethal trapping in Vermont.
While working for the Idaho Fish & Game Dept. I used many nonlethal means of addressing ‘nuisance complaints’: live traps [even for skunks, if the trap is covered they won’t spray what they can’t see], culvert traps [bears] and a broom and clean trash can for porcupines. I believe there is no reason to ‘ land mine’ our forests with non-targeted death and recreational trappers should find a different hobby. I also believe most ‘nuisance complaints’ can be handled in a nonlethal manner. I hope Vermonters with make this the year that trapping goes way of dog and cockfighting.
