Please Join Us…
To the Editor:
To our friends and neighbors of Carroll, NH we humbly ask you all to please attend Deliberative Session (first session) this year. New England has a rich history of citizen participation in government with local government the bedrock of this tradition. A primary reason the legislature in New Hampshire is the fourth largest English-speaking legislature in the world is this overarching spirit of ‘local control’. (The General Court—state legislative body—is the fourth-largest legislature in the English-speaking world, behind only the British Parliament, the United States Congress, and the Parliament of Canada) but this spirit is predicated on the active participation of the citizens in our municipalities, towns and cities.
As we slowly come out of the SARS-2/COVID-19 episode in history, communities are attempting to build back to a normalcy we all tend toward in our individual lives. As a community we expect certain things from local government: police and fire protection; responsibly conducted governance in the various boards; safe roads, cleared in the winter, paved in the better seasons. Additionally, we have libraries, recreation departments and areas as well as the administrative staff necessary to serve as the lubricant to the daily mechanics of good, orderly municipal operations.
While a tremendous amount of the work in a community is conducted or augmented by a sense of volunteerism by some in our town, this alone is insufficient to provide the services the town expects. Having said that, there is a cost in providing those resources necessary for the service levels residents express in their expectations. Ensuring the personnel, equipment and other material resources translates into the needed tax revenue the town must seek to do so. This prioritizing is completed in our town at the deliberative session whereby the Select Board has deliberated in public meetings and hearings to create a general overview of suggestions for the town. This is intended to inform the town of what the board’s best thoughts and ideas are going forward. The town then comes together to deliberate as the legislative body of the town and in turn inform the Select Board what they see as the priorities for the town. Following the deliberative session, the next step is the Town Vote (second session) to decide what actions the Select Board will do. Town Vote takes place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the Carroll Public Safety building at 100 School St.
This process only works well when a preponderance of citizens show up and participate. The main point of our ask in seeking the publishing of this note is to appeal to our fellow citizens to please come to Carroll, NH Deliberative Session February 8, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Carroll Public Safety building; make your voice heard and share your thoughts and ideas on what the Select Board will do going forward in the best interests of our beautiful hamlet in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Kind regards,
Ken Mills
Twin Mountain, N. H.
Rob Gauthier
Dave Scalley
Select Board
Town of Carroll, NH
