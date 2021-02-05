Please Never Again
To the Editor:
Hi,
I loved Linda Cacopardo’s letter of 2/3/21; she spoke for SO MANY of us, who are totally baffled by The Congressional Republicans behavior. I would edit her last line to say… “Always remember January 6, 2021 and” PLEASE NEVER AGAIN.
Jenness Ide
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.