Please Support Strong and Young
To the Editor:
I’m writing to ask your readers to please support Vicki Strong and Jeannine Young in their campaigns to represent the residents of the two-seat House district of Orleans/Caledonia, (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield & Wheelock).
Rural Vermonters are under-represented in Montpelier and we need all the voices and votes we can muster to bring our concerns to the committees and the floor of the House. Vicki is already voicing the true costs of living and working in the Northeast Kingdom as your Representative, and Jeannine will be a welcome addition. Please vote for Vickie and Jeannine in your early voting or on November 3rd 2020.
Sincerely,
