Please Support the Armory

To the Editor:
From the time when I was a little girl in St. Johnsbury, the St. Johnsbury Armory has always held a hallowed spot on the town’s historic Main Street. Constructed in 1916 to serve the training needs of our troops during two world wars, it also served for a long time as the home of the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department. My organization held quite a few craft fairs in the Armory, in fact, in the early days of our foliage festival.
Keeping a building for its historic value alone is not reason enough to preserve a building, but it could be repurposed to serve the community with a state-of-the-art police department and dispatch center. This would take a building that has, frankly, been a liability to the town for a number of years, due to environmental contamination, and have this structure serve the town for many decades to come.
I am biased when it comes to old buildings. My very first office upon my return to the Northeast Kingdom was in the Vail Building at Lyndon State College, on the very spot the Vail Manor was razed, a decision that haunts the town to this day. Upon coming to my present job, my office was Franklin Fairbanks’ “Honeymoon Home” and then the old railroad station, where the town offices now reside. My current office is in a 1910 structure on the Lyndon Institute campus. Like books, there should be new chapters to old buildings and this proposal offers one, as opposed to the Armory sitting still for years to come.
I should not and will not tell the residents of St. Johnsbury how to vote, but do know that when we lose a building that is so important to the history of the town, my home town, that we can lose a part of ourselves. I, for one, would love to see the lights back on in the Armory and the increased economic activity it will bring to the community.
Darcie McCann
Lyndon, Vt.
