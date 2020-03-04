Please Vote Yes on Article 5
To the Editor:
Littleton Voters,
Please join me in Voting for Article 5 on Voting Day, March 10, at the Public Works Garage.
Article 5 will allow for a Water Quality assessment of Partridge Lake. The study will recommend ways to prevent future algae blooms in the lake. Algae blooms are common in New Hampshire and the NH Department of Environmental Services has stated that Partridge Lake is their third highest priority of all lakes in New Hampshire to study. Future deterioration of the lake could decrease property values and therefore the tax base. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/partridge.lake.
