Plot to Assassinate JFK Finally Proven!

It’s coming up on 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The identity and motives of his killer(s) have been debated for just as long. I figured we’d never know for sure what, if anything beyond a troubled young man named Lee Harvey Oswald, was truly behind the murder.
But Carl Doerner, Barnet resident, author, historian and regular contributor to this newspaper, clears up all uncertainty in his March 15 Opinion piece Tallying Our Adversaries. He states with conviction and authority: “They hired assassins who shot him down in Dallas. Bound by a common purpose, this informal cabal beats on, excited to gain wealth and wield power through conflicts they fashion – as in Ukraine, or maybe China.” I’m afraid you’ll have to go back to his Opinion piece to learn who “They” are.
Now that I don’t have to puzzle any longer about JKF’s assassination, I’m hoping that Mr. Doerner, possibly with the help of QAnon, can fill me in on that satanic cabal of pedophiles and cannibals, made up of politicians (mostly Democrats), mainstream media, journalists, and Hollywood entertainers, who are controlling a “deepstate” government whose purpose is to undermine and attack President Donald Trump and his supporters.
