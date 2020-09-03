Policy Positions

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I have been honored to represent St. Johnsbury for six years in the Vermont House of Representatives and am again seeking to serve for another two years. My present committee assignment is on Ways & Means, a taxation committee that includes the Education Fund. I am a respected moderate presence in Vermont’s House of Representatives that can be counted on to work independently across political party lines.
I continue to be deeply invested in this community. My wife and I have owned a local bookstore in St. Johnsbury for 15+years. I am the organizer of St. Johnbury’s World Maple Festival and am very active in Kiwanis and St. Johnsbury Baseball and Softball. I am aggressively pursuing a regional ice and recreation facility in St. Johnsbury and formed Three Rivers Ice & Recreation, LLC. All six of my children have attended the St. Johnsbury School and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Out of a deep respect for democracy, public service, transparency, and voter information I willingly provide my position on a number of issues that may be important to St. Johnsbury voters. Of course, I do this at risk. I doubt that anyone will agree with me on everything, but I think it is important to make my perspectives public instead of hiding behind slogans, rhetoric, and simplistic goals.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.