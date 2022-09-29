The political cartoon published in the Record on Monday April 26th is a classic example of the Orwellian misinformation campaign coming from the right. In it, an older couple, supposedly Martha’s Vineyard residents, are seen eating outside at a café. They see two migrants passing by and the man says: “Dear Lord, don’t those poor migrants know this is an affluent Democrat part of the country” The woman replies: “Don’t just sit there Harold, CALL THE NATIONAL GUARD!!”
Of course, there is no context about how these human beings were part of a political stunt by Gov. Ron Desantis to throw some red meat to the MAGA base. These people were lied to. They were told if they got on the plane, they would receive up to 8 months of cash assistance, employment services and housing assistance.
The premise of the cartoon is patently false and misleading. Here is a sample of what you won’t hear from right wing media. Ray Ewing of the Associated Press reports:
“After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha’s Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support.
‘As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the situation changes,’ according to a news release from the Dukes County, Mass., Emergency Management Association. ‘We are grateful to the many local and neighboring community members who have reached out with offers of support,’ the statement adds.”
These people were welcomed and treated as human beings with the dignity and respect that they deserved from the islanders who clearly empathized with their plight and their humanity. This is, in fact, the exact opposite of how they were treated by Ron Desantis, Greg Abbot and other Republicans. These tactics are shameful and antithetical to our nation’s professed values
