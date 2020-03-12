Political Cartoons
To the Editor:
Political cartoons can get bad ! Take for example the one with the intensive care patient & the Donald Trump character throwing a roll of toilet paper at him.
Hey, don’t disrespect the patient. Our president, Donald J. Trump, knows a thing or two. He attended a military academy. Higher education included studying business. He is a New York business man. After some ups & downs, I think he can maintain his own.
Leland Alper
