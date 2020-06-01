Political Cartoons

To the Editor:

Contrary to what Warren Hill alleges (CR, 5/28/2020), cartoons making fun of Donald Trump do not denigrate the office of the U.S. President any more than cartoons making fun of Sen Sanders or Sen McConnell denigrate the U.S. Senate.

Mr Hill, without evidence, writes that President Obama was just as bad (as Trump). “Especially with the Biden family Eastern European connection and Hilary’s ploy with the Clinton Foundation. His words are not supported by the facts.

“The former vice president, Trump said, wielded his influence to benefit his son Hunter’s private-sector work in Ukraine. But despite Trump’s continued claims, there’s no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden.” NBC News, 9/25/2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.